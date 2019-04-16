× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Kansas City

*The Royals lead MLB with 20 stolen bases, but the Sox have a higher success rate, stealing 13 bags in 16 chances. That 81.3 percent success rate is the eighth highest in MLB. Kansas City has successfully stolen a base on 74.1 percent of its attempts.

*Tim Anderson’s .453 batting average is the best by a Sox player in his first 13 games of the season since Shoeless Joe Jackson hit .481 for the 1919 “Black Sox” (minimum 50 AB).

*Only the 1998 Rockies and 2000 Devil Rays had a higher ERA from their starters in home games at this stage of the season than the White Sox’s current rotation (12.27)

*With Jorge López and Reynaldo López starting, this will be the first game in MLB history where both starting pitchers have the last name “Lopez.” And with Pablo López starting for the Marlins today, this is the first time three different pitchers whose last name is “Lopez” will start on the same day.