Teenage girl attacked while walking in suburban forest preserve

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A teenage girl was hospitalized Tuesday after she was attacked while walking in a suburban forest preserve.

Officials said the 16-year-old girl was walking in the Timber Ridge Forest Preserve in DuPage County around 5 p.m.

Officials said she was attacked, unprovoked, by a man with a sharp object, possible a knife or a box cutter.

She was able to fend off her attacker, and he ran away. She then called 911.

Officials said she suffered superficial cuts and was hospitalized. She is expected to be released.

Police describe the man as a white male in his 40s with medium length hair and stubble. He was wearing a blue hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.