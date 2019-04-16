Prosecutors’ texts show Foxx involved in Smollett case after recusal

CHICAGO — The Cook County State’s Attorney office released documents Tuesday related to the office’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

Kim Foxx’s office dropped all charges against the actor in March who was accused of lying about being the victim of a hate crime.

The nearly 4,000 page document was in response to the media’s Freedom of Information Act requests.

There was no smoking gun but the documents showed Foxx was kept in the loop on — and commented to her staff about — a case in which she publicly claimed to have recused herself.

Foxx has been on the ropes since her office dropped all charges against Smollett.

Early in the investigation, Foxx talked to a relative of Smollett’s about how police were handling the investigation. On Feb. 19, the state’s attorney said she recused herself “out of an abundance of caution.”

But three days later, in a text stream with top state’s attorney staffers titled “Foxxhole,” Foxx commented on a news article writing, “Funny the theory that everyone is related to this guy is pervasive.”

On March 3, officials in her office also told Foxx celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti had reached out claiming to represent the two brothers accused of conspiring with Smollett to arrange the attack.

On March 8, Foxx seemed to suggest the misdemeanor charges against Smollett were too severe.

She wrote: “So… I’m recused, but when people accuse of overcharging cases… 16 counts on a class 4 becomes Exhibit A.”

After the charges were dropped, Foxx went on the offensive. She said her office routinely agrees to diversion deals.

But police chiefs and prosecutors’ organizations pointed out Foxx’s office did not require Smollett to admit guilt before giving him a deal.

The text messages and emails released include heavy redactions.

What’s clear is Foxx’s distaste for spending time and energy on the Smollett case.

On March 8, just two weeks before her office dropped charges against the actor, Foxx texted a colleague:

“Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16. On a case eligible for deferred prosecution I think it’s indicative of something we should be looking at generally. Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should.”

Foxx has said she’s open to an outside review of how her office handled the case. She called on the Cook County Inspector General to take a look.

In response to the document release, Foxx said:

After the indictment became public, I reached out to Joe to discuss reviewing office policies to assure consistencies in our charging and our use of appropriate charging authority. I was elected to bring criminal justice reform and that includes intentionality, consistency, and discretion. I will continue to uphold these guiding principles.

President Trump has said the feds are looking into it.