Prof. Krupali Uplekar Kruschet on rebuilding the Notre Dame Cathedral

At the conclusion of the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral, many wondered what would be next for France's historic monument. Professor Krupali Krusche came on WGN Morning News to discuss what lays ahead in the rebuilding process.

Professor Krupali received her PhD from Technical University Dresden and now teaches architectural design and historic preservation at the University of Notre Dame's School of Architecture.

As someone with an extensive background in architecture, Professor Krupali talks about what happened in the fire, as well as what is next for the cathedral.