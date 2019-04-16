× Porter Moser stays at Loyola after turning down the St. John’s head coaching job

CHICAGO – After taking Loyola to their first Final Four since 1963, many Ramblers assumed that bigger programs would try to lure their head coach away from Rogers Park.

But so far, Porter Moser has remained committed to the job of adding to the Loyola program, and it happened again on Tuesday.

With an offer on the table for St. John’s, Moser decided instead to stay with the Ramblers and continue into his ninth season at the school. He released a statement shortly after turning down the offer, which the New York Post reported was eight years for over $2 million a season.

“People in business say I’m crazy for passing up opportunities and the money,” said Moser in the statement. “But what they don’t know is the amazing young men I coach and the culture we have built. What they don’t know are the amazing young men who are committed to come to Loyola and wear the Maroon and Gold. What they don’t know are the people and friends that make up the Loyola community. And what they don’t know is what makes me tick.

“So what I do say to Rambler nation is … let’s keep building this culture and making a difference. Let’s keep chasing championships. Let’s do things better than we have ever done before.”

Moser took over the Ramblers in 2011 after spending four years as an assistant at St. Louis. The program has steadily improved under his leadership, including a 24-win season and a CBI Championship in 2014-2015. The breakthrough came in the 2017-2018 season when the Ramblers swept the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships. As the 12th seed in the NCAA Tournament, they pulled off last-second upsets of Miami and Tennessee to make the Sweet 16, then knocked off Nevada along with Kansas State to win the South Region championship.

It put the Ramblers in their first Final Four since 1963, where they would lose to Michigan in the national semifinal at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Loyola followed that up with a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title this past season. A loss in the conference tournament sent the Ramblers to the NIT, where they lost to Creighton in the first round. Moser has a 141-125 record in his eight seasons with the Ramblers with a 27-9 MVC record the last two seasons.