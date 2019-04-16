× MLB investigating racist Instagram posts sent to Cubs’ Carl Edwards Jr: report

CHICAGO — Major League Baseball is investigating after some social media posts sent to a Chicago Cubs pitcher crossed the line.

Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. received racist messages on Instagram during the first month of the season, The Atlantic reports. Now the league, the player’s union, and the Cubs are currently looking into what what happened.

“We were shocked by the racist, profanity-laced social media message sent to Carl Edwards Jr. earlier this month,” said Theo Epstein, Cubs president of baseball operations, in a statement released to The Athletic. “We vehemently condemn the content of the message and are supporting Major League Baseball’s investigation to identify the person responsible.”

Edwards had a difficult start to his fifth major league season with the Cubs, allowing six earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings in four relief appearances. He also walked five batters while striking out just two, and was sent down to Triple-A Iowa on April 6 to get some work on his mechanics. In three appearances with the club, Edwards is 1-0, allowing just one run and two hits in four innings while striking out three batters and allowing one walk.

