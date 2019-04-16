Midday Fix: Honey & The 45s perform live

Posted 11:21 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, April 16, 2019

Honey & The 45s

Kristina Cottone (Vocalist)

Sonya Major (Vocalist, Keys)

Jon Gould – (Guitarist)

Zach Kidder – Bassist

Dave Brandewin (Drums)

Michael Vuckovich (Percussion)

https://www.honeyandthe45s.com

Event:

Upcoming event: Honey & the 45s show and Music Video Screening Party at Beat Kitchen (2100 W. Belmont, Chicago)

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $10. Link: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/honey-the-45s-old-beat-kitchen-tickets/9258695?pl=beatkitchen

Other Chicago bands performing at the show:

  • Local Motive (soul funk band)
  • Old Grand Dad (Rockabilly band)

https://www.beatkitchen.com/

