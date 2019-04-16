Midday Fix: Best Stretch Ever Class

Equinox Group Fitness Manager Michael Wollpert
Events:
Equinox will host special workout takeovers at Tied House (3157 North Southport Avenue) throughout the spring and summer! They are FREE to both members and non-members, all attendees need to do is register online. Attendees will join Equinox trainers and instructors from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
EQUINOX – NEW LOCATION COMING TO LINCOLN COMMON IN FALL 2019!
2355 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
*Additional Chicago locations available in Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, The Loop, and Highland Park
Upcoming Classes:
APRIL 20th: Metcon3 + Best Stretch Ever
Power your body with a metabolic conditioning workout that taxes all three energy systems. Then unlock your muscles with posture-improving, stability-increasing stretching.
MAY 18th: The Muse
Get swept off your feet in a burst of dance-inspired cardio. Train like a dancer with a fierce athletic edge as you use light round-weights to boost your burn.
JUNE 15th: Best Butt Ever
Fire up your glutes, build strength and definition, and get powerful. Waist-whittling exercises are also integrated to further accentuate your new rear view.
JULY 20th: The Cut
A cardio-forward boxing with light hand-weights and your own killer instinct - set to an explosive playlist that powers you through five rhythmic relentless rounds.
Registration for free classes: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/equinox-lincoln-common-workout-series-tickets-58395198611
Tied House
3157 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
http://www.tiedhousechicago.com
Stretches:
- Full Body Standing Stretch – The Bow & Arrow (Hip stability and full body coordination)
- Core Exercise – The Dead Bug
- Seated Stretch – The Straddle + Rotation (hamstrings, spinal twist/rotation)
- Kneeling Stretch – Guitar Hero (groin)
- Standing Balance/Strength Stretch – Monkey Hang in High Split Lunge