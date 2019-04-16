Midday Fix: Best Stretch Ever Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Equinox Group Fitness Manager Michael Wollpert

Events:

Equinox will host special workout takeovers at Tied House (3157 North Southport Avenue) throughout the spring and summer! They are FREE to both members and non-members, all attendees need to do is register online. Attendees will join Equinox trainers and instructors from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

EQUINOX – NEW LOCATION COMING TO LINCOLN COMMON IN FALL 2019!

2355 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

*Additional Chicago locations available in Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, The Loop, and Highland Park

Upcoming Classes:

APRIL 20th: Metcon3 + Best Stretch Ever

Power your body with a metabolic conditioning workout that taxes all three energy systems. Then unlock your muscles with posture-improving, stability-increasing stretching.

MAY 18th: The Muse

Get swept off your feet in a burst of dance-inspired cardio. Train like a dancer with a fierce athletic edge as you use light round-weights to boost your burn.

JUNE 15th: Best Butt Ever

Fire up your glutes, build strength and definition, and get powerful. Waist-whittling exercises are also integrated to further accentuate your new rear view.

JULY 20th: The Cut

A cardio-forward boxing with light hand-weights and your own killer instinct - set to an explosive playlist that powers you through five rhythmic relentless rounds.

Registration for free classes: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/equinox-lincoln-common-workout-series-tickets-58395198611

Tied House

3157 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

http://www.tiedhousechicago.com

