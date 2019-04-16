Man, 22, dies after shooting in Skokie

Posted 8:14 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, April 16, 2019

SKOKIE, Ill. — A 22-year-old man has died after being shot in Skokie Monday night.

Skokie police responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired in the 4700 block of Main Street.

Officers located a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but later died.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Edward James.

The shooting is being investigated.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.

The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477).

