Man, 22, dies after shooting in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. — A 22-year-old man has died after being shot in Skokie Monday night.
Skokie police responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired in the 4700 block of Main Street.
Officers located a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but later died.
The man has been identified as 22-year-old Edward James.
The shooting is being investigated.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.
The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477).
42.033559 -87.744885