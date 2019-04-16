× Man, 20, stabbed inside East-West University in South Loop

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon inside East-West University in the South Loop.

Police said the 20-year-old and a 42-year-old man were inside an academic building on the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue around 1 p.m. when the 42-year-old took out a folding knife and stabbed the other man in the upper back.

The 20-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No further information was provided.