Mall of America suspect is Chicago native charged in 2014 incident at Golden Nugget

MINNEAPOLIS — The man charged with throwing a 5-year-old boy over a balcony at the Mall of America will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, allegedly told police, he was looking for someone to kill, and was angry women rejected him there.

The child fell nearly 40 feet and suffered head trauma and broken bones. Aranda has two past convictions for assaults at the mall, both in 2015.

Aranda was born in Chicago, and Cook County court documents show he was arrested there in 2014 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a Golden Nugget restaurant. A case summary said he beat a restaurant employee with a telephone when she threatened to call police about his bill, and pulled a knife on a bystander who intervened.

He ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.