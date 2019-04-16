Lunchbreak: Curry Meatballs

Chef Marcos Campos

Beatnik On The River, 180 N. Wacker Drive in the Loop on the Chicago River

https://www.beatnikontheriver.com/

*COMING SOON: Porto, 1600 W. Chicago Avenue in West Town

Recipe:

Curry Meatballs Recipe from Chef Marcos Campos at Beatnik On The River

Ingredients

For the Curry Sauce:

4 qt. Chicken Stock

8 carrots, chopped

4 Spanish onions, chopped

10 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 C. blended oil

5 T. Curry Powder

For the Meatballs:

2 lb. Ground Pork

½ lb Ground Beef

5 Garlic Cloves, minced

1 bunch Italian Parsley, chopped

½ T. Curry Powder

2 Eggs

1 T. Salt

1 t. Black Pepper

For the Avocado Hummus:

1 qt. (4 cups) Garbanzo Beans, Cooked

3 Avocados

1 Garlic Clove

½ bunch Cilantro

3 T. Lime Juice

2 T. Olive Oil

Garnish:

Micro Cilantro

Grilled Sourdough Bread

Marinated Sun-Dried Tomatoes with Harissa

Procedure:

 

  1. To make the curry sauce, cook all the vegetables with the blended oil until they get a little color. Add the chicken stock and the curry powder and let it boil until the vegetables are soft. Then put mixture in a blender until smooth and reserve to cook the meatballs.

 

  1. For the meatballs: Make a paste with the herbs, spices & eggs. Add it to the mix of ground pork & ground beef, mix everything together and leave it overnight in refrigerator.

 

  1. Portion the meat into balls and then fry them until cooked through. Warm sauce when ready to serve.

 

  1. To make the avocado hummus, blend everything together until smooth.

 

  1. Serve the meatballs with curry sauce and avocado hummus. Garnish with micro cilantro and serve with grilled sourdough bread and marinated sun-dried tomatoes.

 

 

