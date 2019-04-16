Lunchbreak: Curry Meatballs
Chef Marcos Campos
Beatnik On The River, 180 N. Wacker Drive in the Loop on the Chicago River
https://www.beatnikontheriver.com/
*COMING SOON: Porto, 1600 W. Chicago Avenue in West Town
Recipe:
Curry Meatballs Recipe from Chef Marcos Campos at Beatnik On The River
Ingredients
For the Curry Sauce:
4 qt. Chicken Stock
8 carrots, chopped
4 Spanish onions, chopped
10 garlic cloves, minced
1/3 C. blended oil
5 T. Curry Powder
For the Meatballs:
2 lb. Ground Pork
½ lb Ground Beef
5 Garlic Cloves, minced
1 bunch Italian Parsley, chopped
½ T. Curry Powder
2 Eggs
1 T. Salt
1 t. Black Pepper
For the Avocado Hummus:
1 qt. (4 cups) Garbanzo Beans, Cooked
3 Avocados
1 Garlic Clove
½ bunch Cilantro
3 T. Lime Juice
2 T. Olive Oil
Garnish:
Micro Cilantro
Grilled Sourdough Bread
Marinated Sun-Dried Tomatoes with Harissa
Procedure:
- To make the curry sauce, cook all the vegetables with the blended oil until they get a little color. Add the chicken stock and the curry powder and let it boil until the vegetables are soft. Then put mixture in a blender until smooth and reserve to cook the meatballs.
- For the meatballs: Make a paste with the herbs, spices & eggs. Add it to the mix of ground pork & ground beef, mix everything together and leave it overnight in refrigerator.
- Portion the meat into balls and then fry them until cooked through. Warm sauce when ready to serve.
- To make the avocado hummus, blend everything together until smooth.
- Serve the meatballs with curry sauce and avocado hummus. Garnish with micro cilantro and serve with grilled sourdough bread and marinated sun-dried tomatoes.