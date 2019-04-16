Jim Litke discusses Tiger Woods’ win at The Masters on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a memorable thing to watch on television, so being at Augusta National on Sunday made it even more special.

Tiger Woods' victory at The Masters created an incredible atmosphere at the first major of the year as the golfer capture glory at the historic golf course for the first time in 14 years.

Jim Litke of the Associated Press was there to experience it this weekend, and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss what he saw with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also talked baseball with the guys as well, and you can watch those discussions in the video above or below.