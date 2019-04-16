Do you drink too much? Author says 30 days alcohol-free changed her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Annie Grace went alcohol free for 30 days and says it changed her life. She explains why and how she did it in her book "The Alcohol Experiment" which challenges others to see if a month without drinking makes a difference.

Zach Levin from Hazelden Betty Ford says it absolutely will. He also says drinkers should be mindful of not necessarily how much they drink, but how if affects them.

They joined us on set to talk about.

For more information you can find Annie Grace's and challenge at alcoholexperiment.com.

And if you think you many need help, visit HazeldenBettyFord.org for resources.