Chicago Wolves forward Curtis McKenzie previews the Calder Cup Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, the Chicago Wolves are still playing hockey as the spring continues.

For the fifth time in the last six years, the team has qualified for the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs, with their 98 points putting them at the top of the Western Conference standings. They'll open up play this weekend at Allstate Arena as they host the Grand Rapids Griffins to start a best-of-five first round series.

Before that begins, forward Curtis McKenzie previewed the upcoming postseason on Sports Feed as he stopped by the studios to chat with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion on that along with his first year in Chicago in the video above or below.