Voters cast their ballots at the polling place in downtown Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 2019. - Chicago residents went to the polls in a runoff election Tuesday to elect the US city's first black female mayor in a historic vote centered on issues of economic equality, race and gun violence. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, both African-American women, are competing for the top elected post in the city. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Chicago runoff election vote totals finalized today
Voters cast their ballots at the polling place in downtown Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 2019. - Chicago residents went to the polls in a runoff election Tuesday to elect the US city's first black female mayor in a historic vote centered on issues of economic equality, race and gun violence. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, both African-American women, are competing for the top elected post in the city. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — The results from Chicago’s runoff elections will be finalized Tuesday, and barring a last-minute reversal, one prominent alderman will be out of a job.
Ald. Deb Mell, 33rd Ward, trails challenger Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez by just 13 votes.
Mell was appointed in 2013 to succeed her father Dick Mell, who served the ward for nearly 40 years.
In another close call, Ald. James Cappleman is expected to keep his seat in the 46th Ward, with a narrow 30-vote lead over challenger Marianne Lalonde.