Chicago Catholics pray for Notre Dame cathedral after devastating fire

CHICAGO -- People are sending their prayers to Paris Tuesday morning as the pain of the fire is felt here in Chicago and around the world.

Parisians and tourists stood in shock Monday, as they watched flames rip through the iconic Notre Dame cathedral.Then parts of the cathedral, built more than 800-years ago, collapsed in front of them.

The devastating videos spread quickly online, drawing attention from all over the world. Many people turned to social media, posting pictures and sharing stories about their visit to Notre Dame.

Chicagoan's joined the chorus, honoring the beloved landmark as French firefighters battled the flames. And Tuesday morning, local Catholics are mourning the loss and praying for Paris' Notre Dame cathedral.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich released a statement, saying:

"Please join me in praying for the people of Paris, the parishioners of Notre-Dame, the Catholics of the city, their archbishop, and all French people, as we watch this terrible tragedy unfold. We pray especially for the safety of first responders, those visiting the cathedral, renovation workers, and the staff of the cathedral. Notre-Dame for centuries has been a symbol of the faith and fortitude of the people of France. In this moment of sorrow, we stand arm in arm with the French people, whose church helped to establish our own diocese, knowing that just as our city once rose from ashes, Paris’ great cathedral will again reach for the heavens."

It's still unclear exactly how the fire started. But, we do know there was construction going on and the initial call came in about a fire in the attic.