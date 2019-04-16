Body pulled from Waukegan Harbor ID’d as missing Grayslake teen
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A body found pulled from Waukegan Harbor last week has now identified as a teenager from Grayslake.
Matthew Garcia, 16, vanished Jan. 18, when he jumped into the water to help a friend who had fallen in.
The friend survived, but Garcia was swept away by the current. Waukegan’s fire chief called him a hero.
Garcia’s mother set up a GoFundMe page to start a scholarship in his name.
Already, the fund has raised more than $17,000.
