× Body pulled from Waukegan Harbor ID’d as missing Grayslake teen

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A body found pulled from Waukegan Harbor last week has now identified as a teenager from Grayslake.

Matthew Garcia, 16, vanished Jan. 18, when he jumped into the water to help a friend who had fallen in.

The friend survived, but Garcia was swept away by the current. Waukegan’s fire chief called him a hero.

Garcia’s mother set up a GoFundMe page to start a scholarship in his name.

Already, the fund has raised more than $17,000.

42.358146 -87.824330