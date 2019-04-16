Aurora Pride Parade back on after previous decision to cancel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — The mayor of suburban Aurora announced Tuesday that the town's Pride Parade was back on, after a previous decision to cancel.

Mayor Richard Irvin announced that the festival and parade will be held from June 7 until June 9, as originally planned. However, that will only happen if organizers can raise enough money by April 30.

Last year was the first year the Pride Parade was held in Aurora, and the town planned to host it again, but canceled due to a changed in finances. A change at the city level meant that the parade organizers, Indivisible Aurora, would have to pay four times the amount to hold the event. The organization said they could not afford the raise in costs. Those costs included expenses such as police and paramedic personnel, public works in advance and clean up.

The Aurora mayor helped tap into some public grant money and private funds to fund this year's parade, so the event was put back on. This year, the parade will cost about $41,000.

The organization still needs $17,000 to host the event, according to the event's website.