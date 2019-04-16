× A 71-year-old man has been arrested on 100 counts of rape

A 71-year-old central Louisiana man has been arrested on 100 preliminary counts of first-degree rape involving sexual conduct with minors decades ago, authorities said.

Harvey Joseph Fountain, of Pineville, was arrested April 9, days after detectives started investigating a complaint that he’d committed sexual crimes against minors, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

“The crimes allegedly began in the early 1970s and continued through the early 1980s,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Fountain initially was held on 50 preliminary counts of first-degree rape. But by Friday, detectives identified other apparent victims while Fountain was in jail, and authorities re-arrested him on 50 more counts of first-degree rape.

He was being held Tuesday morning in the Rapides Parish Detention Center with bail set at $1 million, the county clerk’s office said.

Fountain hadn’t been formally charged as of early Tuesday, the clerk’s office said. A grand jury is expected to consider the case and decide whether, and on which charges, to indict him, the sheriff’s office told CNN affiliate KALB.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Fountain has a lawyer.

The investigation “is still ongoing, and more arrests are possible,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.