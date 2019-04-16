6-year-old girl among 5 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Bronzeville
CHICAGO — Five people were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning in Bronzeville.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the two-story house in the 4800 block of South Evans Avenue.
A 6-year-old girl was in serious-to-critical condition and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. A 70-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 65-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital.
The Chicago Fire Department says the carbon monoxide reached life-threatening levels.
No word yet on the source of the leak.
41.807662 -87.607760