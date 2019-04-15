White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Kansas City
- After losing 10 straight games, the Royals swept the Indians in a three-game series. Kansas City has gone eight consecutive games without committing an error, the longest such streak by any team this season.
- The White Sox won two out of three games on the road against the Yankees. Chicago has a 4-4 record with a +4-run differential on the road this season, compared to 1-5 mark with a -29-run differential at home – only the Orioles (-31) have a worse run differential at home this season.
- The Royals won two of three games at home against the White Sox to open the season. Kansas City went 4-5 on the road against the White Sox last season, including losses in three of the last four games.
- Whit Merrifield (5) and Adalberto Mondesi (5) are one of two pairs of teammates with at least five stolen bases this season (Dee Gordon and Mallex Smith of the Mariners). Kansas City is tied with Seattle for the MLB lead in steals with 19, while the White Sox rank fourth in MLB with 13 stolen bases.
- Ervin Santana allowed seven earned runs and three home runs in his first start with the White Sox on April 9. Over his last six starts overall, Santana has a 9.21 ERA with 12 home runs allowed in 28.1 innings.
- There are three players in all of baseball with at least five extra-base hits and five stolen bases this season, and all will be featured in this series: Tim Anderson, Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi.