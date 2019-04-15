× Warmer weather on the way as snow cover melts

Strong, mid-April sunshine on Monday melted much of the snow cover left from our weekend storm. Early in the day, satellite imagery showed a swath of snow from west central Illinois to western Michigan. Deepest snow appeared to lie across the far west suburbs and the Fox river valley. By late afternoon, only localized patches remained. Any residual snow will be gone by Tuesday morning, allowing southwest winds to usher much warmer air into the metro area. Afternoon readings are expected to approach the 70-degree mark before winds turn onshore. Mild air will dominate through midweek, with temperatures topping 70 through Thursday. As the flow of warmer air strengthens, showers and thunderstorms will become possible. Storms are most likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Much colder air is forecast to arrive Friday, but temperatures are to rebound to around 70 degrees on Easter Sunday.