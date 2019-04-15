Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Flooding continues, but rivers are in a slow fall
Chicago area Flooding problems primarily north of Interstate-80
Minor flooding still occurring on a few area rivers
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Minor flooding continues on segments of the Illinois, Rock and Pecatonica Rivers
Multiple River Flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area
Minor flooding on segments of the Illinois and Kankakee Rivers
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods
Watches/warnings hoisted across 21 states as 2nd powerhouse “bomb cyclone” looms; residents from Nebraska, Minnesota & upstate Wisconsin on alert for a blizzard; windy rains/mixed snow here Wed may segue to warm-sector storms Thu
Second “wind-machine” of a spring storm to send a gush of warm air into the Midwest; the first 60s in 5 months due Wed & Thu amid showers—some thundery; 60 mph gusts could rake the area Thursday
Tuesday’s chill the precursor a brutally cold outbreak of rare intensity; records to fall tonight, Wed & Wed night as chills dive to 50-below amid 30+ mph gusts; huge turnaround takes temps above freezing this weekend
41” makes this Chicago’s snowiest season of past 5; another 1-3” late Tuesday night into Wed morning; rain and 40s with next system Saturday—Feb’s final days & March ‘19’s open next week may find Chicago in frigid late-season arctic air
Icing most pronounced north & west of city overnight; new storm lifts into the Midwest with rain/wintry mix Wed. night; system to tug markedly colder air into the area Friday; late-week teens predicted along with sub-zero wind chills