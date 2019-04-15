× Sketch released of man suspected of attempting to abduct 10-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Police have released a sketch of a man suspected of attempted child abduction on South Side.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. last Thursday near 82nd and Perry in the West Chatham neighborhood.

A 10-year-old boy says a man grabbed him as he was taking the trash out behind his home. The boy was able to escape and run back inside his home.

The boy told police that two men in a car approached him. The men drove off in an older gray four-door car.

One man is described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, light brown complexion, wearing a hoodie and navy blue pants. Only a vague description was given for the second man, who was described as the driver with a light skinned complexion and between 50-60 years of age.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.