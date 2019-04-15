ParaCheer Spirit Midwest performs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ParaCheer Spirit Midwest Wolves is only in their second season but this is the second time they've been selected to compete at the international level as the US nationals team in the Adaptive Abilities divisions for the International Cheer Union World Championships April 22-26 at Walt Disney World in Lake Burma Vista Florida. ParaCheer/Adaptive Abilities is a division of cheerleading that unifies athletes with and without a disability (physical, sensory or no disability). It is a fairly new division for cheer beyond the established Special Abilities or Special Olympics divisions.

You can follow their journey and cheer them on at ParaCheerSpirit.org .