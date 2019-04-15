× Midday Fix: Cheese ‘bread’ balls and details on One Hope United’s GoBlueForOHU

Chef and owner of Gigi’s Kitchen – Gigi Downing

Gigi’s Kitchen

1954 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

https://www.gigischicago.com/

Event:

Dine Out and Do Good this April at GiGi’s Kitchen in Bucktown. This Peruvian hot spot is partnering with One Hope United for GoBlueForOHU; a month long initiative where restaurant owners donate a percentage of proceeds (25% of each order) from a special menu or beverage item to support OHU programs that help prevent child abuse.

https://goblue4ohu.org/restaurant-collective/

https://goblue4ohu.org/

Recipe:

Pao de Queijo

(Cheese “bread” balls)

2 1/2 cups of milk

3/4 cup EVOO

4 Tbs salt

5 eggs

32 oz (4 cups) tapioca flour

1 cup mozzarella

2 cups parmesan

Start by preheating oven to 350F. combining the milk, EVOO and salt into a pan and heat until moderately warm. Add eggs and beat until combined. Add flour slowly – 1 cup at a time. Lastly slowly add the cheeses until all is incorporated. Using a mini scooper, scoop all the dough into mini muffin tins – yield should be around 50 mini cheese bites. Bake for 14 minutes or until lightly golden.