Midday Fix: Cheese ‘bread’ balls and details on One Hope United’s GoBlueForOHU

Posted 11:06 AM, April 15, 2019, by

Chef and owner of Gigi’s Kitchen – Gigi Downing

Gigi’s Kitchen

1954 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

https://www.gigischicago.com/

Event:

Dine Out and Do Good this April at GiGi’s Kitchen in Bucktown. This Peruvian hot spot is partnering with One Hope United for GoBlueForOHU; a month long initiative where restaurant owners donate a percentage of proceeds (25% of each order) from a special menu or beverage item to support OHU programs that help prevent child abuse.

https://goblue4ohu.org/restaurant-collective/

https://goblue4ohu.org/

Recipe:

Pao de Queijo

(Cheese “bread” balls)

2 1/2 cups of milk

3/4 cup EVOO

4 Tbs salt

5 eggs

32 oz (4 cups) tapioca flour

1 cup mozzarella

2 cups parmesan

Start by preheating oven to 350F. combining the milk, EVOO and salt into a pan and heat until moderately warm. Add eggs and beat until combined. Add flour slowly – 1 cup at a time. Lastly slowly add the cheeses until all is incorporated. Using a mini scooper, scoop all the dough into mini muffin tins – yield should be around 50 mini cheese bites. Bake for 14 minutes or until lightly golden.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.