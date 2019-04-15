Lunchbreak: Matzo Kugel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wendy Polisner, founder and owner of The Kitchen Chicks

Recipe:

Matzo Kugel – yield ½ pan about 20 pieces

1 10.5 ounce box Passover Matzah

2 large peeled – cored – diced red delicious apples

2 cups sugar

6 eggs

1 cup 2% milk

1 cup Orange Juice

½ t salt

½ t cinnamon

1 t vanilla

1 cup golden raisins

¼ pound (1 stick) softened butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Put OJ, milk & diced apples in blender and pulse a few times so consistency of the apples is still a bit chunky.

Pour mixture into metal bowl & whisk in butter, sugar, eggs, salt, cinnamon, vanilla.

Crack up matzo into medium chunks with your hand and fold into mixture. Then add raisins and combine.

Pour into a 9 x 12 baking safe pan rubbed with butter and bake @ 350 for 45 minutes.

Let sit overnight covered in refrigerator.

When ready to serve, take out of refrigerator, pop out of the pan and place on sheet pan. Heat at 350 degrees until cooked through and serve.

If you have gluten free guests, you can substitute Gluten Free Matzah, which is available in most grocery stores, for regular matzah and follow the same recipe.

Chocolate Covered Matzah