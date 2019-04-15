× Foxx on track to expunge marijuana convictions

CHICAGO — Thousands of Cook County residents could have marijuana convictions wiped from their records in coming months. But State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says her office is still working on how to do it.

Foxx also tells The Chicago Sun-Times her office is taking a look at it’s policy toward prosecuting those arrested for the sale of marijuana. That review is still in its early stages.

Foxx says her office is seeking to enlist a nonprofit, Code For America, which recently helped the San Francisco District Attorney’s office dismiss 8,132 convictions dating back to 1975.

According to Foxx, Code for America can look at the Cook County Clerk’s Office and identify batches of people who have been convicted of the statutory code for possession of marijuana.

The cases will be handled in batches, with the first expungements hopefully comings later this year.