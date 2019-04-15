FeedonThis: Tiger talk and “Tax Day”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When the most famous golfer in the world wins his first major tournament in 11 years, the talk is going to continue for more than a day.

That was the case on Sports Feed Monday, where discussion about Tiger Woods' win at The Masters remained a big topic for Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Their discussion is part of #FeedonThis from the show, which you can see in the video above.

"Tax Day" had to have a segment on Sports Feed, and indeed Josh and Jarrett had one for Monday.

See how they paid tribute to April 15th with a sports twist in the video above.

Man Crush Monday featured a NASCAR driver who wasn't in a car to get Josh's vote on Monday.

See his pick and Jarrett's selection from The Masters in the video above.