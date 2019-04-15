Fatal crash among multiple accidents reported due to slick road conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — Icy and slick road conditions are causing accidents and major delays across Chicago and Indiana roadways.

Multiple crashes have been reported along and near Interstate 80/94 in Indiana.

Skycam9 is checking out the crashes in Indiana. Slick conditions along and near 80/94 have caused multiple crashes. pic.twitter.com/IcaemfNHXw — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 15, 2019

One person was killed in a crash on eastbound I-80/94 just east of Cline Avenue, according to Indiana State Police. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m Monday when a 2011 Buick went off the roadway, hit the sound barrier wall on the south side for approximately 100 yards before hitting the Burr Street exit sign. The front wheels of the car came off and hit a light pole, which then collapsed on top of the exit sign. The driver of the Buick was pinned inside the car and had to be extricated. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed was a factor in this crash and alcohol maybe a factor pending toxicology results.

@WBBM780Traffic @WGNtraffic @TrafficWise @INDOTNorthwest I-80/94 is currently experiencing icy conditions from I-65 to Cline Ave. Troopers are responding to numerous crashes. Cline Ave ramp SB to EB 80/94 is closed for an overturned semi pic.twitter.com/N5Zu5DJJQv — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) April 15, 2019

Slick conditions were also the cause of a 11-vehicle crash which led to a shutdown of westbound I-290 at the Jane Byrne Interchange.

