Cubs to make up snowed-out Angels game in June

CHICAGO – It was a scene out of February at Wrigley Field on Sunday, as snow blanketed the field in the middle of April. The weather forced the first “snow out” of the 2019 season for the Cubs.

It occurred during the only series of the season in which the Angels would be traveling to face the Cubs, which makes finding a make-up date a bit tricky. But in 24 hours, the teams were able to agree on a date, though each will make sacrifices to make it work.

The Cubs announced that the make-up date for Sunday’s game will be Monday, June 3rd at 3:05 p.m. It will air on WGN-TV. It will come after the Cubs complete a six-game road trip to Houston and St. Louis, with the final game of the series against the Cardinals being played at 1:15 p.m. on June 2nd.

This will make for a long June for Joe Maddon’s team since June 3rd was one of two scheduled off days for the month. They’ll play 29 contests in 30 days in June, with their only other off-day coming on the 17th.

Meanwhile, the Angels will have a lot of travel to do over the course of 36 hours to make it work. After completing a series in Seattle with an afternoon game against the Mariners, they’ll fly to Chicago for the 3:05 p.m. game on Monday before flying back home to Anaheim to face the Athletics in a night game on Tuesday.