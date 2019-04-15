Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Miami
- The Cubs took five of seven games from the Marlins last season. That is the most wins by either team in a season series since Miami swept Chicago (6-0) in 2007. On March 30, 2018, the Marlins won a 17-inning game against the visiting Cubs, 2-1, the longest game in Marlins Park history.
- The Cubs split a weather-shortened two-game series with the Angels in Chicago. The Cubs left a season-high 11 runners on base in a failed comeback in the second game, a 6-5 loss. Chicago has just two comeback wins this season after leading MLB with 48 comeback wins in 2018.
- The Marlins dropped two of three against the Phillies in Miami, including a 14-inning loss on Sunday. The Marlins scored a season-high 10 runs on Saturday, which equals the number of runs they have scored in the other eight of their last nine games.
- Willson Contreras went 4-for-9 with two home runs against the Angels. Contreras has a 1.198 OPS so far this season. The only Cubs catcher in the live-ball era to have a higher OPS through the first 14 team games of a season was Gabby Hartnett in 1925 (1.281; minimum 40 PA; based on season position).
- Yu Darvish is 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA through three starts of the season. Darvish did not walk a batter in 5.1 innings in his last start after issuing 11 free passes over his first two starts. The last time he went five-plus innings and did not allow a walk was on September 25, 2017 while pitching for the Dodgers.
- Trevor Richards has five consecutive quality starts dating back to his last two starts of 2018. Richards has allowed four runs and has 35 strikeouts across the five outings. The last Marlins pitcher to pitch at least 30 innings and strike out 35 or more batters over a five-start span was Jose Fernandez in 2016.