CHICAGO — CTA Blue Line service has resumed between O’Hare and Harlem after a car crashed near the tracks.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews worked for over two hours to remove the vehicle and restore service.

Blue Line trains are now running again with extensive delays.

Here's a look at all the passengers waiting for shuttle buses at the Harlem CTA Blue Line stop. Still no service btw here and O'Hare. (Photo: Mo Hamdan @HeyOhMeetMo) pic.twitter.com/ZGDW8s75Co — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 15, 2019