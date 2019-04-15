Chicago Fire junior coach accused of fondling, grooming players

CHICAGO — A junior soccer coach for the Chicago fFire is accused of inappropriately touching and grooming three young players for sex.

Prosecutors say Fernando Calderon, 49, invited a 16-year-old player to his garage for a private training session last July and made sexual advances toward her.

He’s also accused of offering to give a massage to another 16-year-old player that same month.

In a third case, prosecutors say he told a 14-year-old girl that having sex would make her a better player and invited her to train at his house.

He has been fired from the team.

