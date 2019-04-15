1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment in Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in south suburban Harvey.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 15200 block of Page Avenue.

A 26-year-old man was found on the floor and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was found shot and was transported to Ingalls Hospital by his alleged brother.

Harvey Police are at Ingalls awaiting clearance from doctors to question him.

The shooting is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.