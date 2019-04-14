× Wet snow with some accumulation possible over the city and west and north of Chicago today

While rain will occur south of Chicago, wet snow mixed at times with rain will spread over the remainder of the Chicago area this Sunday morning. It will be difficult so late in the season with air temperatures as well soil and highway readings well above 32-degrees, but as the morning goes on into the early afternoon, there could be some snow accumulation – possibly as much as a couple-inches or more at some locations mainly on grassy areas.

Low pressure moves northeast through Indiana and Ohio along with a upper-air disturbance tracking across from the west will trigger the snow which will end from the west this afternoon. The Chicago national Weather Service has prepared a pictorial below that best outlines the impacted areas.

Weather radar mosaic…