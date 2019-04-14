× Warmer, sunny after record breaking snow

The record breaking snowfall Sunday will be followed by warmer, but still below normal temperatures today. Temperatures will rise through the work week and may reach 70 by Thursday making the Sunday snow a distant memory. While temperatures will warm, the chance for rain and even thunderstorms may be commonplace from Wednesday through Friday.

In addition to our snow on Sunday, active weather was in place through a large portion of the eastern U.S. The start of the final round of The Masters Golf Tournament was moved up Sunday morning in an effort to finish tournament before forecast severe weather Sunday afternoon in Augusta, GA. Severe weather was in place over northeast Ohio Sunday evening as a tornado warning for Erie County warned of a storm capable of producing a tornado and ping pong sized hail.