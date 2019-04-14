Visibilities improving as snow winds down
The snow is finally ending across the Chicago area this afternoon after leaving as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow in areas north and west of the city tapering off to 1 to 3 inches south and east of Chicago into northwest Indiana.
Some late storm totals just into the WGN Weather Center
Huntley 7.5 inches
Riverwoods 4.5 inches
Arlington Heights 5.5 inches
Oak Park 3.5 inches
St. Charles 8.3 inches
Ottawa 5.5 inches
Racine 6.1 WI inches
Burlington WI 6.0 inches
Pleasant Prairie, WI 6.0