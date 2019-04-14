× Visibilities improving as snow winds down

The snow is finally ending across the Chicago area this afternoon after leaving as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow in areas north and west of the city tapering off to 1 to 3 inches south and east of Chicago into northwest Indiana.

Some late storm totals just into the WGN Weather Center

Huntley 7.5 inches

Riverwoods 4.5 inches

Arlington Heights 5.5 inches

Oak Park 3.5 inches

St. Charles 8.3 inches

Ottawa 5.5 inches

Racine 6.1 WI inches

Burlington WI 6.0 inches

Pleasant Prairie, WI 6.0