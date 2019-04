CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs game Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Cubs tweeted around 8:20 a.m. that the game was being postponed. The city woke up to a mix of rain and snow early Sunday morning. A makeup date has not been announced.

The team said fans are encouraged to keep their tickets to use for the rescheduled game. No ticket exchange will be necessary.

The game was scheduled for 1:20 p.m.