Sunday Brunch: Apple Kugel

CHICAGO — Karyn Gitler, the owner of the Original Bagel & Bialy in Buffalo Grove was at WGN to share a Passover recipe.

Gitler showed how to make an Apple Kugel. No bread or food made with flour is consumed during the 8-day holiday.

Original Bagel & Bialy

105 McHenry Road

Buffalo Grove, Il 60089

847-808-0100

www.originalbagelandbialy.com

Apple Matzo Kugel – 1 Pan

12 Eggs

3 Matzo,

1 Large Apple –sliced in small pieces

¼ cup Brown Raisins

1/3 cup Brown Sugar

½ tsp. Cinnamon (optional)

1 Tablespoon Vanilla

Directions

Scramble eggs

Add brown sugar, vanilla, & cinnamon—Mix well

Add matzah that is broken into pieces and mix

Add sliced apples & raisins- toss a little

Let recipe sit in refrigerator for 2-4 hours

Spray baking pan with non-stick spray

Add mixture to 8 inch round or square dish –or muffin tins

Bake at 300 degrees, 45 min – Let cool slightly.