Sunday Brunch: Apple Kugel

CHICAGO — Karyn Gitler, the owner of the Original Bagel & Bialy in Buffalo Grove was at WGN to share a Passover recipe.
Gitler showed how to make an Apple Kugel. No bread or food made with flour is consumed during the 8-day holiday.
Original Bagel & Bialy
105 McHenry Road
Buffalo Grove, Il 60089
847-808-0100
www.originalbagelandbialy.com
Apple Matzo Kugel – 1 Pan
12 Eggs
3 Matzo,
1 Large Apple –sliced in small pieces
¼ cup Brown Raisins
1/3 cup Brown Sugar
½ tsp. Cinnamon (optional)
1 Tablespoon Vanilla
Directions
Scramble eggs
Add brown sugar, vanilla, & cinnamon—Mix well
Add matzah that is broken into pieces and mix
Add sliced apples & raisins- toss a little
Let recipe sit in refrigerator for 2-4 hours
Spray baking pan with non-stick spray
Add mixture to 8 inch round or square dish –or muffin tins
Bake at 300 degrees, 45 min – Let cool slightly.