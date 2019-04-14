Robert Zeglinski discusses the Bears offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This hasn't been the offseason like it was a year ago. The money nor the draft picks early are there to make that the case.

A lot of spending last offseason and the trade for Khalil Mack sent the team's first round pick to Oakland, the Bears are looking to fill gaps on their roster instead of rebuilding it after a breakthrough 2018 season.

Robert Zeglinski has been following the team's moves and looking ahead to the NFL Draft for Windy City Gridiron and The Rock River Times. He discussed the team with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday's Sports Feed for two segments. Watch them by clicking on the video above or below.