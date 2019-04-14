PHOTOS: ‘Game of Thrones’ fans, snow artists make the most of unexpected snowfall

CHICAGO — Many people across Chicagoland likely did a double-take when they looked out the window Sunday and saw snow falling, in some instances at two inches an hour, at the start of the third week of April.

For fans of the HBO show “Game of Thrones,” the snow seemed perfectly timed to coincide with the debut of its much-anticipated final season Sunday night. In posts to social media, many asked if the snow was a publicity stunt based on the show’s slogan that “Winter is here.” Others took the chance for a well-timed photoshoot inspired by the show.

So this is happening, on the premier of the final season of “Game of Thrones” it is snowing in Chicago! It is a marketing and meteorological genius. #GameOfThornes #Chicago #WinterIsComing pic.twitter.com/VyzPAJLF8t — Becky Paul (@rpdmagnificent1) April 14, 2019

Accumulations of wet, heavy snow reached between four and eight inches in some places. The high water content also made it ideal for snowballs and snow sculptures, so many families grabbed their winter gear (possibly after un-packing it) and headed outside. With snow happening just a week ahead of Easter and during what is technically Spring, many chose to make snow rabbits instead of snow people.

Whether people were loving or hating the snow, they won’t have to put up with it for long. Most of it should be gone within 12 to 18 hours, as temperatures start to rise Monday.

