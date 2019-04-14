× Late-season storm to bring heavy, wet snow to portions of the Chicago area

A powerful late-season storm will bring rain and snow to the Chicago area today. While recent warm weather has raised pavement temperatures well above freezing that will allow most of the snow to melt on contact, at times the rate of fall may be heavy enough that the snow could accumulate several inches of grassy areas and colder, elevated surfaces. Even if it melts, the snow will fall at rates heavy enough to cause significant visibility reductions. Any snow accumulations will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to rise to around 50 on Monday and well into the 60s on Tuesday.

…Heavy Wet Snow This Morning…

Rain will mix with and change to wet snow this morning, especially

along and northwest of Interstate 55. Snow could fall heavily at

times resulting in greatly reduced visibility with even some

isolated thundersnow possible this morning.

Much of the snow will melt when it hits the ground, however with

the more intense snow bands, snow could fall heavily enough to

result in locally 2 to 4 inches of accumulation, primarily and

grassy and elevated surfaces. Roads are expected to mainly remain

wet, but under the most intense snow bands, some slush could

even accumulate on roadways.

Temperatures this morning

Visibility are lower where snow is falling.