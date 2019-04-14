Late-season storm to bring heavy, wet snow to portions of the Chicago area
A powerful late-season storm will bring rain and snow to the Chicago area today. While recent warm weather has raised pavement temperatures well above freezing that will allow most of the snow to melt on contact, at times the rate of fall may be heavy enough that the snow could accumulate several inches of grassy areas and colder, elevated surfaces. Even if it melts, the snow will fall at rates heavy enough to cause significant visibility reductions. Any snow accumulations will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to rise to around 50 on Monday and well into the 60s on Tuesday.
…Heavy Wet Snow This Morning…
Rain will mix with and change to wet snow this morning, especially
along and northwest of Interstate 55. Snow could fall heavily at
times resulting in greatly reduced visibility with even some
isolated thundersnow possible this morning.
Much of the snow will melt when it hits the ground, however with
the more intense snow bands, snow could fall heavily enough to
result in locally 2 to 4 inches of accumulation, primarily and
grassy and elevated surfaces. Roads are expected to mainly remain
wet, but under the most intense snow bands, some slush could
even accumulate on roadways.
Temperatures this morning
Visibility are lower where snow is falling.