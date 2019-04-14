Late-season snowfall continues- the latest snowfall reports

Posted 12:44 PM, April 14, 2019, by

The Hyacinths under a blanket of snow.

A late-season snowstorm has been hammering the Chicago area this morning. The snow has been heaviest north and west of the city where as much as 3 to 7 inches have accumulated, while areas totals south and east of the city cluster in the 1 to 3 inch range.  A winter weather advisory remain in effect for areas north and west of Chicago until 3 pm.

 

Latest totals through 12:30 pm

Arlington Heights 4.5 inches

Midway Airport 2.4 inches (new record for April 14th- old record 2.3 inches in 1980.)

Wonder Lake 7.0 inches

DeKalb 6.6 inches

Roselle  4.7 inches

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.