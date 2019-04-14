Late-season snowfall continues- the latest snowfall reports
A late-season snowstorm has been hammering the Chicago area this morning. The snow has been heaviest north and west of the city where as much as 3 to 7 inches have accumulated, while areas totals south and east of the city cluster in the 1 to 3 inch range. A winter weather advisory remain in effect for areas north and west of Chicago until 3 pm.
Latest totals through 12:30 pm
Arlington Heights 4.5 inches
Midway Airport 2.4 inches (new record for April 14th- old record 2.3 inches in 1980.)
Wonder Lake 7.0 inches
DeKalb 6.6 inches
Roselle 4.7 inches