× Late-season snowfall continues- the latest snowfall reports

A late-season snowstorm has been hammering the Chicago area this morning. The snow has been heaviest north and west of the city where as much as 3 to 7 inches have accumulated, while areas totals south and east of the city cluster in the 1 to 3 inch range. A winter weather advisory remain in effect for areas north and west of Chicago until 3 pm.

Latest totals through 12:30 pm

Arlington Heights 4.5 inches

Midway Airport 2.4 inches (new record for April 14th- old record 2.3 inches in 1980.)

Wonder Lake 7.0 inches

DeKalb 6.6 inches

Roselle 4.7 inches