Heavy, wet snow blanketing the Chicago area

A late-season storm is bringing heavy wet snow to the Chicago area this morning. Despite our recent warm weather, the snow is accumulating on grassy areas and colder elevated surfaces. In many locations, with temperatures dropping to near 32 degrees in combination with intense snowfall rates, the snow is beginning to accumulate on sidewalks and lesser traveled roads. The heavy snow is reducing the visibility to fractions of a mile.

Main roads are mainly wet. By the time the snow winds down later this afternoon, as much as 2-4 inches of snow may cover grassy areas, while a slushy inch or two can be expected on roads and sidewalks.

Temperatures have dropped to near freezing in many locations.

Heaviest snowfall in a northeast-southwest band from Waukegan and O’Hare to the La Salle-Peru area .

Some snowfall totals through 10 am

Arlington Heights 1.0 inch

Medinah 2.5 inches

Carbon Hill 0.8 inches

Geneva 1.0- inch

St. Charles 1.0 inch

Niles 0.7 inches

Elk Grove 1.1 inches

Schaumburg 0.5 inches