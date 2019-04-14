Heavy snow still falling, but snow should be winding down later this afternoon- Latest snowfall totals through 1:30 pm

Posted 1:43 PM, April 14, 2019, by

Heavy snow continues to fall in the  city and areas to the north and west where visibilities are generally one-half mile or less , while light snow is falling south and east of Chicago.

Latest snowfall totals through 1:30 pm

Arlington Heights  5.1 inches

Morton Grove 4.0 inches

Genoa 4.2 inches

Romeoville 2.2 inches

Oak Forest 2.0 inches

Mundelein 5.2 inches

Park Ridge 4.0 inches

O’Hare 3.0 inches  New record for April 14th- old record 2.2 inches in 1980

Midway Airport  3.0  New record for April 14th-  old record 2.3 inches in 1980

 

 

