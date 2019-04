Heavy snow hitting areas north and west of Chicago- Winter weather advisory will be in effect through 3 pm

...HEAVY SNOW BAND PRODUCING HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS... WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-OGLE-LEE-DEKALB-KANE-LA SALLE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, OREGON, DIXON, DEKALB, AURORA, ELGIN, AND OTTAWA 1123 AM CDT SUN APR 14 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY WET SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES, HIGHEST ON GRASS AND ELEVATED SURFACES. SNOWFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS MAINLY WEST OF THE CHICAGO METRO AREA ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF INTERSTATE 55. * WHEN...THROUGH EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...EXPECT ROADS TO BECOME QUICKLY SNOW COVERED UNDER AN INTENSE HEAVY SNOW BAND AND VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER MILE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. && $$