Family kicked out of ‘Dumbo’ over complaints about noises made by disabled son, mom says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — A mother says she and her two boys were kicked out of a movie over the weekend for making too much noise, but she says her disabled son was just laughing along with the film.

Jennifer Daly says it's not easy taking her two boys to the movies because her 3.5-year-old son Jonathan is disabled. He has a rare form of dwarfism and needs to be taken around in a wheelchair along with medical equipment. While he can’t talk, Jonathan is very animated and can make some sounds.

Feeling up to the challenge Friday night, the three went and saw "Dumbo" in an AMC movie theater. About an hour into the movie, Daly says Jonathan started laughing and making noises because he was excited. About 10 minutes or so later, she said an AMC employee approached them and said there was a noise complaint of a baby crying, and they were asked to leave the theater.

Daly says she was in shock, and as she started processing what happened, broke down in tears.

"I was angry, I couldn’t believe I was getting kicked out of a movie. I’ve never been kicked out of anything in 43 years," Daly said.

Jennifer says the manager at the AMC tried to make it up to her by offering movie vouchers, but at that point she was just ready to go home.

"I can’t say that I felt like I was being discriminated against, I don’t think that was the lady's intention," Daly said.

She said she didn't want it to happen again, so the next day she turned to Facebook to tell her story, and the post began to go viral.

"I don’t want anything from them, all I want is for them to train their staff better, I want people to be aware that we have to be more kind to each other and put ourselves in each other’s situations once in awhile, and remember to be kinder to each other before jumping to some conclusions," Daly said.

AMC has since followed up with Jennifer in hopes of making up for what happened. They did not provide a comment to WGN by Sunday evening.