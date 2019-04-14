× Dan Roan discusses Tiger Woods’ victory in The Masters on Sports Feed

CHICAGO – When something this significant happens in the golf world, we know who to call to discuss it on Sports Feed.

Dan Roan of WGN News appeared on the show Sunday to discuss Tiger Woods’ victory at The Masters this weekend. After 14 years of not winning at Augusta National and an 11-year drought for a major championship, the 43-year old came through with four rounds to remember to remember to take home a victory.

Dan appeared on the the show to discuss Woods’ victory and the impact on golf with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday, and you can watch his segment by clicking on the video above.